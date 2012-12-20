I Never realised How Easy It Was To Get Into A Congressional Office

I went down to Washington DC on Tuesday to talk to folks about various topics of the day. Some of that will show up here in posts, but of all the things that I learned, nothing was as surprising as how easy it was to walk into the office buildings where members of the House of Representatives work.



In most offices anywhere these days, there’s a security guard with a list of appointments, who control your ability to even get to a set of elevators. At the House office buildings? All there is is an airport-style security check in. But it’s very simple, and then after that, you can just walk anywhere, no questions asked.

To political reporters, this is old news, but in this security age, it seemed really strange.

Here’s a picture of the halls of the Cannon house building. The offices are filled with furniture, because all of the incumbent Reps. are busy moving to bigger offices or offices with better views of the capital (vacated by retirees or people who lost their seat).

What I was told was that the Senate has a bit tougher security, and so you can pass from Senate offices to the main Congress building without going through another security check. From the House offices, you need to go through another layer.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

