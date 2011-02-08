Very Early Super Bowl XLVI Odds

The Green Bay Packers haven’t even landed yet with the Lombardi trophy and the Super Bowl XLVI odds are already posted. Keep in mind at this time last year, you could have gotten 12-1 odds on the Packers in Super Bowl XLV. Unfortunately you won’t get them next year on the Pack.



Bodog.com and Pregame.com are just two of I am sure dozens that have posted Super Bowl XLVI odds. I love seeing the early Super Bowl odds a year ahead of time. I don’t care what anyone tells you but there is no science to this stuff at all. I think it all just rests on overall public opinion because nobody has a clue as to what any of the 32 NFL teams will look like at the start of the next season. Coaching I am sure plays a part in it but if you have some inside knowledge or a gut feeling you can get some great Super Bowl XLVI lines for your Super Bowl pick.

Topping the list off on Pregame.com are the New England Patriots with 10-1 odds. I get it but I don’t. The Patriots were eliminated in the divisional round. Belichick has a ton of draft picks but overall the team should be the same. The Jets went 2-1 on the Pats this season and will probably come back with most of the same personnel. Keep in mind the Indianapolis Colts were last year’s Super Bowl XLV favourite at this time and they were eliminated in the Wild Card round. Two years ago the Patriots were also the Super Bowl favourite and they didn’t even make the 2009-10 playoffs so better beware.

The Green Bay Packers come in as the 7-1 favourite on Bodog.com and second overall favourite at 11-1 on pregame.com. That is a lot more respect than the New Orleans Saints got last season when they weren’t even in the top three favourites to win Super Bowl XLV just a few days after beating the Colts. It should be pointed out that the San Diego Chargers were the overall second favourite last year at this time and well, we know how that turned out. Again, this stuff is far from a science.

Once again the San Diego Chargers are one of the top three and that blows my mind. On pregame.com, the Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers both get 13-1 odds to win the big one, while Bodog.com gives the Steelers an edge with 10-1 odds. I like the Chargers but what did they do this season to make you think they will be on par with the Steelers in 2012? I am missing it and if there is a lesson to be learned over the last few years, it is that sports gamblers overvalue the Chargers ever season.

Let’s take a look at some of the deeper bets that may be worth playing. Bodog.com has the Chicago Bears at 22-1 favourites while you can get 38-1 odds at pregame.com. That is very good for a team that may have played in the Super Bowl if not for an injured quarterback. The Houston Texans also get 38-1 odds on pregame.com and 35-1 on Bodog. A new defensive coordinator could make a huge difference in Houston next season. Although the best longshot on either list is probably the Minnesota Vikings getting 41-1 odds on pregame.com and 35-1 Super Bowl odds on Bodog. The Vikings aren’t nearly as bad as their record indicates and who knows? Maybe the Vikings acquire Kevin Kolb, Donovan McNabb, or Matt Hasselbeck and catch lightning in bottle? Teams like the Vikings, New York Giants, and Houston Texans are the ones you need to place a few bucks on at this time of the year.

So here we sit on Monday morning after the Super Bowl not even knowing whether there will be a 2011-12 NFL season and sports books are already laying odds for the next Super Bowl. Take these odds for what they are worth, which isn’t a whole lot in the grand scheme of things but you never know? If you played the Bears last year with 35-1 odds you were looking pretty good right before halftime of the NFC title game. Even at 12-1 odds last year, there are some Packers fans enjoying the big win with a few extra bucks in their pockets today.

