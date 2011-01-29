Very Cool HTML5 iPad Ad Turns New York Times Banner Ad Into A Game

Here’s a video of a cool HTML5 advertisement running on the New York Times webpage on the iPad. (Yes, on the web, not in the app.) It turns the banner ad at the top of the page into a little game and takes advantage of the touch screen to do some neat stuff.



We’re not sure if people actually want to play with banner ads, but it does show what’s possible when the devices start changing.

via Mashable

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

HTML5 Gamified Banner Ad on the iPad from Glow Interactive on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.