Ex-AOL SVP Tom MacIsaac Named CEO Of Mobile Ad Company Verve Wireless

Photo: Verve Wireless

Verve Wireless, a local mobile ad company, announced today it has hired Tom MacIsaac as CEO.MacIsaac has a solid track record in digital ad world, so investors in Verve should be excited. He sold the last company he ran, ExtendMedia to Cisco for $80 million in September.



Prior to that he was an SVP at AOL’s Ad.com. He joined AOL when it acquired Lightningcast, where MacIsaac was CEO.

Verve wireless works with 1,000 local publishers on mobile advertising. As mobile content explodes in 2011, Verve could be an attractive target for any of the mobile ad networks, or Google.

