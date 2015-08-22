Vertical video is the future and you better get on board now

In this video we discuss some of the video “rules” vertical video is said to break and why it’s nonsense. Claims that video must be horizontal are tied to how we have consumed video in the past. But people are shooting and consuming more video on their phones every day. Which means we are creating and comfortably watching more and more vertical video.

Apps like Snapchat and Periscope are made for vertical video. Facebook and YouTube have recently updated their mobile apps to play vertical.

Vertical video is here to stay, so you better get used to it.

Produced by Joe Avella

