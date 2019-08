The Red Bull 400 is an annual 400 meter race, but what sets it apart is that the track is at an almost vertical incline, on a Slovenian hill usually used for ski jumping. The race, which requires the use of both hands and feet, is absolutely gruelling.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.