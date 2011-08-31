Versus Officially Announces Darren Rovell's New TV Show

Versus, soon-to-be rebranded NBC Sports Network, has officially confirmed Darren Rovell’s new show, “SportsBiz: Game On,” will air Friday nights, beginning next week.



The CNBC sports business reporter maintains a blog by the same name, covering all financial aspects of sports, on and off the field.

Rovell tweeted the information this morning. He also informed his 116,000 followers they will play an integral role in the broadcast. Rovell plans to feature fan’s tweets and take their phone calls.

He also announced the show’s sideline reporter, Erin Sharoni.

“SportsBiz: Game On” airs 7 p.m. ET and will be preceded by another original program, “ProFootballTalk,” hosted by Mike Florio.

