Versus Is Just Crazy Enough To Broadcast Minor League Basketball

Photo: Charlotte49ers.com

Versus will expand its coverage of the NBA Development League for the 2010-2011 season. The network will air 11 regular season games, six postseason matchups, and the Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contests.Speculation persists that Versus could lose its NHL broadcasting rights when its current agreement ends after this season. But this D-League contract is evidence that Versus will continue to fight for mainstream sports.



That’s because Versus intends to compete with ESPN.

Obviously, a handful of minor league basketball games won’t attract anyone away from the Worldwide Leader. Rather, Versus made this agreement to build a relationship with the NBA, and get some of the league’s content on its network.

As part of the contract Versus gets 25 hours of NBA programming, which it will fill with profiles of memorable players, coaches, and moments. So while ESPN airs the World Series of Poker, and NBATV shows forgettable D-League games, basketball junkies can get their fix elsewhere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.