Versions 1.0 Of Today's Most Popular Apps

FROM PINGDOM:Microsoft Word was released for the IBM PC on October 25, 1983. Although it was a character-based DOS program (albeit with mouse support), Word was the first word processor that showed line breaks and typeface markups (bold, italic, etc) directly on screen while editing.

The first Word to run on a GUI was Word for Mac, which was released in 1985 (it's the one in the picture). Word for Windows was released in 1989 with the release of Windows 3.0.

An interesting side note is that MS Word was the first ever program to be distributed on disk with a magazine. A demo copy of Word was included with the November 1983 issue of PC World.