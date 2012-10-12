HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Versace Family Is Selling Its Modern Mansion In Milan For $63.8 Million

Photo: via Sothebys

The late Gianni Versace and his family have an impressive real estate portfolio.In June, Versace’s Miami mansion hit the market for $125 million, making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in America. Now, his brother Santo has listed his Milan apartment for $63.8 million, according to Curbed.

The home spans more than 22,000 square feet across four floors, and was built in 1954.

Welcome to Via dei Giardini Milano.

The home was designed by architects Carlo De Carli and Antonio Carminati, representatives of the Modern Movement, in 1953 and 1954.

Santo Versace, Gianni's older brother, has listed the place at $2,787 per square foot.

The home may have been built in 1954, but it looks very modern.

The home isn't nearly as opulent as Versace's former Miami residence.

There's also space for an in-home fitness centre.

The home has a 4,800-square-foot garden and a 3,200-square-foot roof deck.

