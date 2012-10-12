HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Versace Family Is Selling Its Modern Mansion In Milan For $63.8 Million

Photo: via Sothebys

The late Gianni Versace and his family have an impressive real estate portfolio.In June, Versace’s Miami mansion hit the market for $125 million, making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in America. Now, his brother Santo has listed his Milan apartment for $63.8 million, according to Curbed.



The home spans more than 22,000 square feet across four floors, and was built in 1954.

