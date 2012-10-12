HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Versace Family Is Selling Its Modern Mansion In Milan For $63.8 Million

Photo: via Sothebys
The late Gianni Versace and his family have an impressive real estate portfolio.In June, Versace’s Miami mansion hit the market for $125 million, making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in America. Now, his brother Santo has listed his Milan apartment for $63.8 million, according to Curbed.
The home spans more than 22,000 square feet across four floors, and was built in 1954.
The home was designed by architects Carlo De Carli and Antonio Carminati, representatives of the Modern Movement, in 1953 and 1954.
