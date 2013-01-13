Versace Wants Men To Wear Lingerie

Gus Lubin

Donatella Versace pushed a “distinctly disconcerting” lingerie look for men at the Milan fashion week, according to Luke Leitch of The Telegraph.

As with much of high fashion, it’s hard to tell what’s meant to be taken seriously.

Judge for yourself:

versace male lingerie

Photo: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

versace male lingerie

Photo: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

versace male lingerie

Photo: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

