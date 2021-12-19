I stayed in the Versace Mansion’s $800/night suite that has access to a rooftop deck and a pool with 24-karat gold tiles. Take a look inside.

I recently booked the cheapest room available at the Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel known as the Versace Mansion, for $US864 ($AU1,212). (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the suite, in accordance with our reporting standards.) The author sits in a suite in the Versace Mansion. Joey Hadden/Insider

Fashion designer Gianni Versace transformed the 1930s mansion in 1992, creating 12 lavish suites to accommodate his family and friends, which included Princess Diana and Elton John, Vanity Fair reports. The outside of the Villa Casa Casuarina. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Vanity Fair

Several years after Versace’s death, the mansion was transformed into a luxury hotel, and the Villa Casa Casuarina hotel now caters to celebrities like the Kardashians, according to People magazine. Kim Kardashian stands on a balcony at the Villa Casa Casuarina hotel. Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Source: People

I stayed in the Aurora Suite on the third floor, one of just 10 you can book and one of the cheapest, with rates starting at $US750 ($AU1,052), according to the hotel website. The doors leading to the Aurora Suite. Joey Hadden/Insider

When I checked in, I was given a golden key with a tiny replica of the hotel’s mission bell attached to a keychain rather than a key card. The keys to the Aurora Suite. Joey Hadden/Insider

As soon as I walked inside, I was in awe of the size and decor of my room. The author stands in her room for the night. Joey Hadden/Insider

A four-poster king-size bed topped with swans was the centerpiece. The bed was soft, but firm — the perfect combination, in my opinion. The room’s lavish king-sized bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

There was a mounted TV and coffee machine in front of the bed. The room’s TV and coffee setup. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the other side was a large mirror tall enough to see your whole outfit including your shoes. It seemed fitting for a former fashion designer’s home. The author takes a photo in the large mirror. Joey Hadden/Insider

The main source of lighting came from lamps on the nightstands … A table holds a lamp, an alarm clock, and a phone for calling the front desk. Joey Hadden/Insider

… and from the natural light pouring through stained glass windows. The rest of the room viewed from the bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

The suite had window seating with a view overlooking the pool and a glass table in front of it. It was a great spot to do work or order room service. The suite’s sitting area. Joey Hadden/Insider

To the right of the sitting area was a closet with two thick, cozy robes, and a door leading to the spacious bathroom. Doors lead to a closet and bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

The weight of the robe made me feel like I was being cuddled as I walked around my suite. The author wears a robe around her suite. Joey Hadden/Insider

The shower was my favorite part of the whole suite. With decorative tiling, shower heads on either side, and an additional handheld shower head, it was the best shower I’ve ever stepped into. The shower with two heads from the outside of it. Joey Hadden/Insider

There were also luxury Italian soaps and lotions that left my skin feeling clean and soft. Toiletries that were included in the room. Joey Hadden/Insider

Staying in the hotel also gave me access to all the mansion’s floors and amenities. The mansion’s lobby from the second floor. Joey Hadden/Insider

I got to swim in the Thousand Mosaic Pool, which, according to the hotel’s website, is made up of thousands of 24-karat gold tiles. The author takes a selfie before taking a swim. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The Villa Casa Casuarina

It was the most beautiful pool I had ever seen, and I had it all to myself. The empty, gilded pool. Joey Hadden/Insider

Upstairs, I had access to the rooftop deck, which was also empty during my stay. A doorway (right) leads to the rooftop patio (left). Joey Hadden/Insider

The deck had views of the pool, beach, and the street below. Views from the rooftop patio overlooking the hotel pool. Joey Hadden/Insider

Above the deck, stairs led to an observatory, which I found peaceful and calming. It felt worlds apart from the famous South Beach party scene below. The observatory at night. Joey Hadden/Insider

That night I slept like a baby and woke up to a breakfast of bacon, buttery pastries, and orange juice, which was included in my stay. The author’s breakfast of pastries and bacon. Joey Hadden/Insider