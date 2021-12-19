Search

I stayed in the Versace Mansion’s $800/night suite that has access to a rooftop deck and a pool with 24-karat gold tiles. Take a look inside.

Joey Hadden
The author takes a selfie in front of the pool (L) the author's suite (R)
The author stays at the Villa Casa Casuarina, the luxury hotel where Gianni Versace was shot and killed in 1997. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I booked one night at the former Versace Mansion-turned-hotel in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood.
  • For $US864 ($AU1,212), I stayed in the Villa Casa Casuarina’s Aurora Suite, the cheapest option when I booked.
  • My stay included a lavish room with the best shower I’ve ever been in and access to a gilded pool.
I recently booked the cheapest room available at the Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel known as the Versace Mansion, for $US864 ($AU1,212). (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the suite, in accordance with our reporting standards.)
The author sits on the bench in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The author sits in a suite in the Versace Mansion. Joey Hadden/Insider
Fashion designer Gianni Versace transformed the 1930s mansion in 1992, creating 12 lavish suites to accommodate his family and friends, which included Princess Diana and Elton John, Vanity Fair reports.
A view outside the former versace mansion
The outside of the Villa Casa Casuarina. Joey Hadden/Insider
Several years after Versace’s death, the mansion was transformed into a luxury hotel, and the Villa Casa Casuarina hotel now caters to celebrities like the Kardashians, according to People magazine.
Kim Kardashian stands on a balcony at The Villa Casa Casuarina hotel
Kim Kardashian stands on a balcony at the Villa Casa Casuarina hotel. Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
I stayed in the Aurora Suite on the third floor, one of just 10 you can book and one of the cheapest, with rates starting at $US750 ($AU1,052), according to the hotel website.
The door to the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The doors leading to the Aurora Suite. Joey Hadden/Insider
When I checked in, I was given a golden key with a tiny replica of the hotel’s mission bell attached to a keychain rather than a key card.
Side by side photos in the versace mansion show the door and the key
The keys to the Aurora Suite. Joey Hadden/Insider
As soon as I walked inside, I was in awe of the size and decor of my room.
The author stands in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The author stands in her room for the night. Joey Hadden/Insider
A four-poster king-size bed topped with swans was the centerpiece. The bed was soft, but firm — the perfect combination, in my opinion.
A wide shot of the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion shows the golden bed with lamps on either side
The room’s lavish king-sized bed. Joey Hadden/Insider
There was a mounted TV and coffee machine in front of the bed.
Side by side photos in the versace mansion show the coffee set-up
The room’s TV and coffee setup. Joey Hadden/Insider
On the other side was a large mirror tall enough to see your whole outfit including your shoes. It seemed fitting for a former fashion designer’s home.
Side by side photos in the versace mansion show the right side of the bed, which has a large mirror
The author takes a photo in the large mirror. Joey Hadden/Insider
The main source of lighting came from lamps on the nightstands …
A night stand with a cord phone, a lamp, and an alarm clock in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
A table holds a lamp, an alarm clock, and a phone for calling the front desk. Joey Hadden/Insider
… and from the natural light pouring through stained glass windows.
A view of a chair in front of an open floor leading to the bathroom in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The rest of the room viewed from the bed. Joey Hadden/Insider
The suite had window seating with a view overlooking the pool and a glass table in front of it. It was a great spot to do work or order room service.
A view of a bench and glass table in front of stained-glass windows in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The suite’s sitting area. Joey Hadden/Insider
To the right of the sitting area was a closet with two thick, cozy robes, and a door leading to the spacious bathroom.
A view in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
Doors lead to a closet and bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider
The weight of the robe made me feel like I was being cuddled as I walked around my suite.
Side by side photos in the versace mansion show the robes and the author wearing one
The author wears a robe around her suite. Joey Hadden/Insider
The shower was my favorite part of the whole suite. With decorative tiling, shower heads on either side, and an additional handheld shower head, it was the best shower I’ve ever stepped into.
A view of the shower from the outside in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The shower with two heads from the outside of it. Joey Hadden/Insider
There were also luxury Italian soaps and lotions that left my skin feeling clean and soft.
A close up of toiletries in the bathroom of the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
Toiletries that were included in the room. Joey Hadden/Insider
Staying in the hotel also gave me access to all the mansion’s floors and amenities.
A view of of the former versace mansion
The mansion’s lobby from the second floor. Joey Hadden/Insider
I got to swim in the Thousand Mosaic Pool, which, according to the hotel’s website, is made up of thousands of 24-karat gold tiles.
Side by side photos in the versace mansion show the author and the pool
The author takes a selfie before taking a swim. Joey Hadden/Insider
It was the most beautiful pool I had ever seen, and I had it all to myself.
A view of the pool outside the former versace mansion
The empty, gilded pool. Joey Hadden/Insider
Upstairs, I had access to the rooftop deck, which was also empty during my stay.
Side by side photos in the versace mansion show views of the rooftop deck
A doorway (right) leads to the rooftop patio (left). Joey Hadden/Insider
The deck had views of the pool, beach, and the street below.
Side by side photos in the versace mansion show the rooftop views during the day and at night
Views from the rooftop patio overlooking the hotel pool. Joey Hadden/Insider
Above the deck, stairs led to an observatory, which I found peaceful and calming. It felt worlds apart from the famous South Beach party scene below.
A view of the observatory in the former versace mansion at night
The observatory at night. Joey Hadden/Insider
That night I slept like a baby and woke up to a breakfast of bacon, buttery pastries, and orange juice, which was included in my stay.
The author's breakfast at the versace mansion with bread, bacon, and orange juice on a glass table
The author’s breakfast of pastries and bacon. Joey Hadden/Insider
I felt as regal as the A-listers who often stay at the hotel during my visit. Because the staff was so attentive and the communal areas were empty, I felt like I was the only person staying there.
The author stands in front of the ocean on top of the versace mansion
The author poses for a picture on the roof. Joey Hadden/Insider
To me, that feeling made it worth the price tag.
The author stretches out on the bed in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The author enjoys the suite’s large, comfy bed. Joey Hadden/Insider
Joey Hadden