I stayed in the Versace Mansion’s $800/night suite that has access to a rooftop deck and a pool with 24-karat gold tiles. Take a look inside.

- I booked one night at the former Versace Mansion-turned-hotel in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood.
- For $US864 ($AU1,212), I stayed in the Villa Casa Casuarina’s Aurora Suite, the cheapest option when I booked.
- My stay included a lavish room with the best shower I’ve ever been in and access to a gilded pool.
I recently booked the cheapest room available at the Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel known as the Versace Mansion, for $US864 ($AU1,212). (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the suite, in accordance with our reporting standards.)
Fashion designer Gianni Versace transformed the 1930s mansion in 1992, creating 12 lavish suites to accommodate his family and friends, which included Princess Diana and Elton John, Vanity Fair reports.
Source: Vanity Fair
Several years after Versace’s death, the mansion was transformed into a luxury hotel, and the Villa Casa Casuarina hotel now caters to celebrities like the Kardashians, according to People magazine.
Source: People
I stayed in the Aurora Suite on the third floor, one of just 10 you can book and one of the cheapest, with rates starting at $US750 ($AU1,052), according to the hotel website.
When I checked in, I was given a golden key with a tiny replica of the hotel’s mission bell attached to a keychain rather than a key card.
As soon as I walked inside, I was in awe of the size and decor of my room.
A four-poster king-size bed topped with swans was the centerpiece. The bed was soft, but firm — the perfect combination, in my opinion.
There was a mounted TV and coffee machine in front of the bed.
On the other side was a large mirror tall enough to see your whole outfit including your shoes. It seemed fitting for a former fashion designer’s home.
The main source of lighting came from lamps on the nightstands …
… and from the natural light pouring through stained glass windows.
The suite had window seating with a view overlooking the pool and a glass table in front of it. It was a great spot to do work or order room service.
To the right of the sitting area was a closet with two thick, cozy robes, and a door leading to the spacious bathroom.
The weight of the robe made me feel like I was being cuddled as I walked around my suite.
The shower was my favorite part of the whole suite. With decorative tiling, shower heads on either side, and an additional handheld shower head, it was the best shower I’ve ever stepped into.
There were also luxury Italian soaps and lotions that left my skin feeling clean and soft.
Staying in the hotel also gave me access to all the mansion’s floors and amenities.
I got to swim in the Thousand Mosaic Pool, which, according to the hotel’s website, is made up of thousands of 24-karat gold tiles.
Source: The Villa Casa Casuarina
It was the most beautiful pool I had ever seen, and I had it all to myself.
Upstairs, I had access to the rooftop deck, which was also empty during my stay.
The deck had views of the pool, beach, and the street below.
Above the deck, stairs led to an observatory, which I found peaceful and calming. It felt worlds apart from the famous South Beach party scene below.
That night I slept like a baby and woke up to a breakfast of bacon, buttery pastries, and orange juice, which was included in my stay.
I felt as regal as the A-listers who often stay at the hotel during my visit. Because the staff was so attentive and the communal areas were empty, I felt like I was the only person staying there.
To me, that feeling made it worth the price tag.