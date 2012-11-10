HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gianni Versace's Bonkers Miami Mansion Gets Price-Chopped To $100 Million

Late fashion designer Gianni Versace’s Miami mansion just took a huge 20 per cent price chop, according to The Wall Street Journal. The home, which was put on the market earlier this year for $125 million, is now just $100 million.

 A special type of buyer will go after this place — it’s truly wild.

Versace bought the home in 1992 for $10 million and then invested $33 million in the property, adding a 6,100-square-foot south wing, a 54-foot-long mosaic-tiled pool lined with 24-karat gold, a mosaic-covered courtyard, and frescoes on the home’s walls and ceiling.

The house has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and overlooks the ocean.

Called Casa Casuarina, it was transformed into a boutique hotel after Versace’s death.

The listing agent told Forbes that they had already received about 15 calls inquiring into the property back in June, but clearly none panned out.

Jill Eber, the listing agent, told The WSJ that the seller, Telecom entrepreneur Peter Loftin, lowered the price “to open it up to more prospective buyers, just as Miami hits its busy selling season.”

Welcome to 1116 Ocean Drive.

The listing agents, The Jills, produced a comprehensive video tour of the property.

A morbid fact: Versace was killed outside the house in 1997.

The courtyard is majestic.

The living room is probably the most blandly decorated room in the house.

Here's a new luxury amenity: a hookah lounge.

The railings on the second floor really stand out in the vibrant blue colour.

The house has its own observatory.

There are plenty of places to lay down in this bedroom.

The murals are very intricate.

None of the bedrooms look the same.

The house has 23,460 of living space.

The house is filled with antiques.

The pool is 54 feet long.

And lined with 24K gold.

The tile work in the back yard is stunning.

The path in the back yard is lined with lights and palm trees.

The courtyard has played host to many outdoor parties.

The house is truly one-of-a-kind.

Someone else lives in Florida.

