HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gianni Versace's Bonkers Miami Mansion Gets Price-Chopped To $100 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Late fashion designer Gianni Versace’s Miami mansion just took a huge 20 per cent price chop, according to The Wall Street Journal. The home, which was put on the market earlier this year for $125 million, is now just $100 million.



A special type of buyer will go after this place — it’s truly wild.

Versace bought the home in 1992 for $10 million and then invested $33 million in the property, adding a 6,100-square-foot south wing, a 54-foot-long mosaic-tiled pool lined with 24-karat gold, a mosaic-covered courtyard, and frescoes on the home’s walls and ceiling.

The house has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and overlooks the ocean.

Called Casa Casuarina, it was transformed into a boutique hotel after Versace’s death.

The listing agent told Forbes that they had already received about 15 calls inquiring into the property back in June, but clearly none panned out.

Jill Eber, the listing agent, told The WSJ that the seller, Telecom entrepreneur Peter Loftin, lowered the price “to open it up to more prospective buyers, just as Miami hits its busy selling season.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.