Versace Will Now Be Affordable

H&M has released the first official campaign visuals for its design collaboration with Italian brand Versace, starring models of the moment Daphne Groeneveld and Lindsey Wixson.



Lensed by photographer duo Mert & Marcus, the images give a first impression of Versace’s greatest hits-inspired collection due to hit around 300 international stores come November.

The range, which includes both men’s and women’s styles, as well as home accessories, “will look back on the heritage of the brand, full of leather, print, colour and exuberance in exclusive materials,” H&M said.

A second collection, also designed by Donatella Versace, will become available in January. See Versace for H&M here.

