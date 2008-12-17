Versace, Dubai Work Together To Produce A Refrigerated Beach

Dubai and Versace are unfamiliar with this “going green” thing that’s sweeping across the globe. They’re more familiar with going comfortable. Which is why they are working on a beach that will have refrigerated sand.



Times UK: Versace, the renowned fashion house, is to create the world’s first refrigerated beach so that hotel guests can walk comfortably across the sand on scorching days.

The beach will be next to the the new Palazzo Versace hotel which is being built in Dubai where summer temperatures average [104 to 122 degrees].

The beach will have a network of pipes beneath the sand containing a coolant that will absorb heat from the surface.

The swimming pool will be refrigerated and there are also proposals to install giant blowers to waft a gentle breeze over the beach.

Sure, a refigerated beach would be nice on our footsies, but why stop there? We’ve got a few other ideas to improve vacation. Versace, Dubai, whoever, get on it:

An ocean with out jelly fish. Or crabs or seaweed. Or (if your in Jersey) syringes*. The ocean is fantastic. One of the best things ever, but it is gross. Clean it up please.

How about warm snow? Snow is a beautiful sight, but it’s got to be so cold for anyone to see it. And when that’s handled, let’s get a heated ski slope too. Thanks.

An elevator to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. A friend of ours called the peak of Kili the most beautiful thing he’d ever seen. Too bad getting to the top nearly killed him. All his food went bad and he couldn’t breath by the end. An elevator should mitigate these problems.

*Anybody else like really old jokes?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.