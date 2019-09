Vault.com, the NY-based job and education service, is selling a majority stake to media bankers Veronis Suhler Stevenson. The WSJ ($) reports the deal values Vault at $60 million to $85 million. Vault.com started out as a job tip-board 11 years ago and is now growing at 30% to 50% a year, its owners tell the paper. WSJ



