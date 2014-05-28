A Father Found Out His Daughter Had Been Killed By The Santa Barbara Shooter By Tracking Her IPhone

KTVU Veronika Weiss was 19 when she was shot and killed in Santa Barbara on Friday evening.

Bob Weiss, father of 19-year-old Veronika Weiss, realised his daughter was a victim of the Santa Barbara shooting Friday evening when he tracked her iPhone and she didn’t pick up.

When he searched for the device, which was still on, he found it in the middle of the crime scene. He watched it move across the screen, but still his daughter didn’t answer.

Weiss was one of six students who were killed by 22-year-old Elliot Rodger. Thirteen others were wounded. Bob Weiss recounted the gutwrenching moment for CNN.

“We got on her iPhone and located it in the middle of the crime scene,” he said. “We were actually looking at the phone while they were moving her body, probably to take her to the phone.”

iPhone owners or loved ones can track Apple devices by logging into iCloud.com or using the Find my iPhone app. A Lost Mode feature lets people see where the device currently is, and where it’s been recently.

Weiss describes hs daughter as a kind person who would have likely reached out to help someone troubled like Rodger.

“She was kind. She was the person who would reach out to the kids who weren’t the popular kids, some of the nerdy kids, some of the kids that were a little bit like this Rodger kid described himself as,” he said.

Here’s the clip, below.

