The Intern Who Left Wall Street For Porn Has Details On Her First Film

Former Wall Street intern Paige A. Jennings who quit her job this month to pursue a career as a porn star named “Veronica Vain” is shooting her first film this weekend.

ArrangementFinders.com — a dating website that connects attractive young women with rich men — announced that it has signed Jennings (Veronica Vain) to a six-figure business deal that includes her first film role.

Jennings, who declined to specify the exact figure she’ll be paid, will be appearing in “Screwing Wall Street: The ArrangementFinders IPO.”

She’s scheduled to shoot her first scene on Sunday in Los Angeles with 39-year-old French porn star Manuel Ferrera. She told us that she’s not nervous.

The 23-year-old Fordham University

graduate worked as a part-time intern in Lazard Asset Management’s alternative-investments marketing group in New York. Before she quit, she had posted nude selfies from inside the bathroom of Lazard’s offices on her Twitter account. She told us that she still has no idea how the firm found out about the photos.

She told Business Insider that she’s taking what she learned working in marketing on Wall Street and applying it to the adult film industry.

She called her new adult-film venture “revolutionary and disruptive.” The movie will feature product placement for ArrangementFinders.com. Jennings believes this is how the adult film industry can start increasing its revenues.

“Nearly everyone watches porn. They might not admit it. Advertisers are not utilising that channel to reach this massive audience.”

She thinks there’s a huge market for “sin products” such as non-traditional dating sites, lingerie, condoms and alcohol, etc. that mainstream marketing has rejected.

“So many people watch [porn]. If the industry sees those advertising dollars, you’ll see growth.”

Wikimedia Commons/ Glenn Francis Veronica Vain will be shooting her first scene with Manuel Ferrara.

Since leaving Lazard for porn, Jennings said that her friends, mum and boyfriend have been supportive.

“My boyfriend is very supportive.”

She didn’t name her boyfriend, but said he’s a “an Ivy League educated guy who works in New York” and is “super hot.”

“He’s not the type of guy you would think would date a porn star. He’s a normal guy with an office job.”

She also expects some of her former colleagues on Wall Street will watch her new film.

“Every time you’d walk down the aisle, it was eyes on me. You know how it is when you’re a woman in business and you’re in a tight pencil skirt,” she said. “You could definitely feel men’s eyes. You know when men are watching you. I definitely felt that when I worked on the floor.”

Well, porn sites are blocked at banks. They will have to watch from the privacy of their own homes.

