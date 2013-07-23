Kristen Bell Premieres First Footage From The Kickstarter-Funded 'Veronica Mars' Movie

The cast and crew of “Veronica Mars” unveiled a five-minute first look at the upcoming film at Comic-Con.
Back in April, the cancelled CW show raised an unheard of $2 million in 10 hours on crowdsource site Kickstarter to revive the series on the big screen.
It was announced at Comic-Con that Jamie Lee Curtis will be joining the film.
The Veronica Mars movie comes to theatres next year.
Check it out below:
Bonus points if you spotted this Easter Egg. The numbers on top of the limo read the total amount fund-raised on Kickstarter for the film.
Here’s a look at Jamie Lee Curtis in the film:
