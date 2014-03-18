'Veronica Mars' Kickstarter Backers Peeved After Download Problems

Fans who donated funds to turn the cult-favourite “Veronica Mars” TV show into a feature-length film are annoyed after being unable to view a free version opening day on Flixster/UltraViolet, as promised.

Flixster/UltraViolet was the distribution service chosen by the filmmakers that should have allowed users to watch the movie online using a multi-platform digital rights management and storage system called UltraViolet.

The problem is, it didn’t work — but fans who weren’t a part of the Kickstarter campaign were easily able to pay a small fee to watch the film on Amazon or iTunes. When Flixster wasn’t working, many fans who had already paid via Kickstarter ended up just downloading the movie for a fee, or seeing it in theatres. But they weren’t happy about it, and expressed their displeasure via Twitter.







I 100% agree with the conspiracy theory that Veronica Mars is on Flixster to force Kickstarter backers to buy it again on iTunes/Amazon.

I had never heard of Flixster before the Veronica Mars download-thing. I now understand why I had never heard of it. #notgood

I’ve enjoyed every part of being a Veronica Mars Movie backer until the UltraViolet/Flixster part. I was hoping to never use UV. Ever.

“We are, of course, working diligently to ensure that all the ‘Veronica Mars’ backers have a great experience,” said Warner Bros. Pictures’ spokesperson in response.

In order to try and make amends, Warner Bros. Pictures

sent out an email on Saturday offering their assistance by giving viewers three options from “Veronica Mars” movie customer support (via E! Online).

Option 1: If you wish to use Flixster and need help with technical issues, customer support will do their best to help you ASAP. Option 2: If you wish to download Veronica Mars from another service, such as iTunes or Amazon, go ahead and then email the receipt to Veronica Mars customer service and you’ll receive a refund for the full amount paid. Option 3: Receive a $US10 refund (the amount pledged via Kickstarter to get a digital download) through Amazon Payments.

Despite the technical glitches, the much-hyped “Veronica Mars” movie managed to rake in $2 million its first weekend in theatres.

Although with a record-breaking $US5.7 million collected on Kickstarter to fund the film, the

movie barely made it onto the list of top-10 highest earning films at the box office this weekend.

But Jeff Goldstein, executive vice president of theatrical distribution at Warner Bros., is still impressed, telling EW, “Our result starting with our Thursday fan events was $US260,000. You add that together with our weekend for a total of $US2 million from 291 theatres? That’s pretty significant.”

