THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Veronica Mars' 15 years later

Warner Bros. Television Kristen Bell on ‘Veronica Mars’ season one, episode one.

“Veronica Mars” premiered on TV in September 2004.

The show, about a teen detective played by Kristen Bell, lasted for three seasons and led to a fan-funded 2014 movie.

In July 2019, “Veronica Mars” got a fourth season that was made available on Hulu and saw the return of many characters from the original series.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Veronica Mars” premiered on the now-defunct network WB in September 2004.

The series, centered on a teen detective played by Kristen Bell, developed a cult following and lasted for three seasons. Years later, a fan-funded “Veronica Mars” movie was also released after show creator Rob Thomas and Bell created a Kickstarter.

In July 2019, “Veronica Mars” returned with a fourth season on Hulu. It was comprised of eight episodes and saw the return of many characters.

Here’s what the cast has been up to in the years since the original show premiered.

Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.

Kristen Bell acted on stage before landing the role as the titular character on “Veronica Mars.”

Warner Bros. Television Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars.

Veronica was a high school student at the start of the series and was a teen detective.

Bell’s career has taken off, and she currently stars on the hit series “The Good Place.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Kristen Bell in August 2019.

The NBC comedy will return for its fourth and final season on Thursday, September 26.

Bell also starred on “Heroes,” “House of Lies,” and was the narrator for “Gossip Girl.” She broke out in movies after starring in “Forgetting Sarah Marshal” and voiced “Princess Anna” in “Frozen” and subsequent Disney projects.

She returned for the “Veronica Mars” movie and starred on season four of the show. Next, she’ll reprise her role as Anna for “Frozen 2,” which hits theatres on Friday, November 22. You can watch the latest trailer for the film here.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the jaw-dropping season 4 finale of ‘Veronica Mars’

Teddy Dunn’s first and last major role was as Duncan Kane.

Warner Bros. Television Teddy Dunn as Duncan Kane.

Duncan was Veronica’s ex-boyfriend, but he left on the second season.

Dunn was in a few other projects, including “Jumper,” but he has since left acting.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Teddy Dunn attends the premiere of ‘Jumper’ in 2008.

Dunn was last in a movie called “A Good Funeral” in 2009. According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s now a law clerk at the US District Court of New Jersey and an associate at Walden Macht & Haran LLP in New York.

Jason Dohring was Logan Echolls.

Warner Bros. Television Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls.

He was a bad boy and friend of Duncan’s who eventually dated Veronica.

Dohring reprised his role as Logan for season four of “Veronica Mars.”

Jim Spellman/Getty Images Jason Dohring in July 2019.

His other recent roles include stints on “The Originals” and “iZombie” (which was also created by Rob Thomas). He also starred in the “Veronica Mars” movie.

Next, Dohring will star alongside Justin Theroux and Olivia Munn in a new drama film called “Violet.”

Percy Daggs III was Veronica’s best friend, Wallace.

Warner Bros. Television Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars and Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel.

He was a basketball player.

He’s acted a bit on some TV shows and web series, in addition to appearing on season four of “Veronica Mars.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Percy Daggs III in July 2019.

He was in the “Veronica Mars” movie, on an episode of “iZombie,” and a web series called “The New Adventures of Peter and Wendy.”

Enrico Colantoni starred on “Just Shoot Me!” before playing Keith Mars, Veronica’s dad.

Warner Bros. Television Enrico Colantoni as Keith Mars.

He was a private investigator with his own company called Mars Investigations.

Colantoni will star in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.”

Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage Enrico Colantoni at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.

He’ll play Bill Isler, the former president and CEO of The Fred Rogers Company. Colantoni also recently returned as Keith for season four of “Veronica Mars.”

He previously starred on “Flashpoint,” “Person of Interest,” and “Bad Blood.” In addition, the actor guest-starred on series like “iZombie,” “The Good Fight,” and “Madame Secretary.”

Ryan Hansen starred as Dick Casablancas, a school bully, and later frat boy.

Warner Bros. Television Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas.

He was good friends with Logan.

Hansen has kept busy with a string of movies and TV shows over the years.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ryan Hansen at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019.

In addition to starring in the “Veronica Mars” movie and season four of the show, Hansen also got his own spin-off web series called “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” Bell and Hansen are still close friends to this day.

Hansen has also been on “2 Broke Girls” and “Teachers.” He guest-starred on “The Mindy Project,” “Portlandia,” and “Santa Clarita Diet.”

You may have seen in him in movies like “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” “CHIPS,” “Bad Santa,” and “Dog Days.”

Francis Capra was Veronica’s friend Weevil, who sometimes helped her solve cases.

Warner Bros. Television Francis Capra as Eli ‘Weevil’ Navarro.

He was also the leader of a biker gang.

Capra has continued to act, appearing on shows like “iZombie” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Hulu Francis Capra on season four of ‘Veronica Mars.’

He also guest-starred on shows like “The Strain,” “Castle,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Bones,” and “Blue Bloods.”

Capra returned as Weevil for the “Veronica Mars” movie and the show’s fourth season.

Kyle Gallner played Dick’s younger brother Cassidy.

Warner Bros. Television Kyle Gallner as Cassidy ‘Beaver’ Casablancas.

He was on the show for two seasons.

Gallner has kept busy in Hollywood.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Kyle Gallner at the WGN America Winter TCA in 2017.

He starred on “CSI: NY” and “Outsiders” and racked up some movies, including “Jennifer’s Body,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Dear White People.” You may have seen him portray Bart Allen/Impulse on “Smallville,” too.

Like “Veronica Mars” alums Amanda Seyfriend and Tina Majorino, Gallner was also on the HBO series “Big Love.”

Tina Majorino was Veronica’s friend Cindy “Mac” Mackenzie.

Warner Bros. Television Tina Majorino as Cindy ‘Mac’ Mackenzie.

She was a computer expert.

Majorino most recently starred as Florence on the CBS series “Scorpion.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Tina Majorino in November 2018.

The series lasted for four seasons and ended in 2018.

Aside from appearing as Mac in the “Veronica Mars” film, Majorino has starred on several TV shows over the years. This includes “The Deep End,” “Big Love,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” “True Blood,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Chris Lowell joined the series on the third season as Stosh “Piz” Piznarski, Wallace’s college roommate.

Warner Bros. Television Chris Lowell on season three, episode one of ‘Veronica Mars.’

He hosted a radio show at Hearst College.

Lowell currently plays Bash on Netflix’s “GLOW.”

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Chris Lowell in August 2019.

The show will conclude with its upcoming fourth season.

After season three of “Veronica Mars” wrapped, Lowell went on to play Stuart Whitworth in the 2011 movie “The Help.” He also starred on “Private Practice” and reprised his role as Piz for the 2014 “Veronica Mars” movie.

Tessa Thompson joined the show on the second season as Jackie Cook, who dated Wallace.

Warner Bros. Television Tessa Thompson as Jackie Cook.

She left at the end of the season.

Thompson’s career has soared since her brief stint on “Veronica Mars” and she’s now a Marvel star.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV Tessa Thompson at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Her movie credits include “Dear White People,” “Selma,” “Creed,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

In 2019, she reprised her Marvel role as Valkyrie for “Avengers: Endgame” and starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in “Men in Black: International.”

Thompson will return as Valkryie in the upcoming “Thor” sequel called “Thor: Love and Thunder.” She’ll also voice Lady in the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” which will be available on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The ‘Avengers’ stars before they were famous

Michael Muhney played Don Lamb for three seasons.

Warner Bros. Television Michael Muhney as Don Lamb.

He was the sheriff.

Muhney is best known now for starring on “The Young and the Restless.”

ABC Michael Muhney on ‘The Good Doctor.’

He was also on a 2017 episode of “The Good Doctor.” In the past few years, Muhney has starred in movies like “Search Engines,” “The Track,” and “Act Your Age.”

Julie Gonzalo was on the third season as Mac’s college roommate.

Warner Bros. Television Julie Gonzalo on season three of ‘Veronica Mars.’

She was Mac’s roommate.

Gonzalo reprised her role as Parker for the season four finale of “Veronica Mars.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Julie Gonzalo in March 2019.

Gonzalo previously starred as Rebecca on the “Dallas” reboot. She has guest-starred on several well-known shows, like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Lucifer,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Castle.”

Krysten Ritter was on the second season of the show as Gia Goodman.

Warner Bros. Television Krysten Ritter as Gia Goodman.

She transferred to the same high school as Veronica and her friends.

Ritter is known for her role as the titular character on Netflix’s “Jessica Jones.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Krysten Ritter in May 2019.

The Marvel show lasted for three seasons.

The actress also starred on “Gilmore Girls,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” In addition, Ritter has appeared in movies like “Search Party” and “The Hero,” plus the “Veronica Mars” film.

Max Greenfield starred as a deputy named Leo D’Amato.

Warner Bros. Television Max Greenfield on season one of ‘Veronica Mars.’

He briefly dated Veronica.

These days, Greenfield is recognised for his role as Schmidt on “New Girl.”

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Max Greenfield in August 2019.

The hit show lasted for seven seasons on Fox.

In addition to reprising his role as Leo for season four of “Veronica Mars,” Greenfield stars alongside Cedric the Entertainer on a CBS sitcom called “The Neighbourhood.” You may have also seen him on “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” and “Ugly Betty.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.