Professor Sues Law School That Called Him A Safety Risk For Students

A law professor is suing the school that suspended him after he was accused of sexually harassing a student and a staff member.In his lawsuit, tenured professor Vernon Traster claims Ohio Northern University wrongfully suspended him because he was at the top of the pay scale. The school claims he was suspended because he posed a safety risk to students and staff, The Lima News reported last week.



Traster, 65, has worked at the university for 36 years but was suspended without pay in March after school officials said he sexually harassed a student at his home and a staff member at her home.

The student claims Traster “asked her questions of a sexual nature and inappropriately touched her” while she was working on university-related matters at his house, Lima News reported.

The staff member claims Traster asked to come to her house to discuss his divorce and then tried to kiss and touch her.

But Traster is saying the university tried to suspend him because he’s too expensive and is claiming age and sex discrimination. He is asking for more than $75,000 in damages including back pay, according to the News.

Neither Traster’s lawyer nor the university immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law is a non-ranked private law school with 311 students and 27 full- and part-time faculty members, according to U.S. News Education.

