A Vermont farmer found and returned a prosthetic leg to a skydiver after it fell off during a jump

Jack Thurston/NECN and NBC10 Boston via AP Farmer Joe Marszalkowski holds a prosthetic leg, Monday, July 27, 2020, that he found Sunday in a soybean field on his farm in West Addison, Vt. Chris Marckres lost it while skydiving on Saturday.

Chris Marckres lost his prosthetic leg while skydiving in Vermont on Saturday.

He posted on Facebook about the incident, asking others to help him find it.

Farmer Joe Marszalkowski, of nearby West Addison, Vermont, found the prosthetic leg in his soybean field on Sunday and returned it to Marckres.

A farmer in Vermont found and returned a skydiver’s prosthetic leg after it fell off during a jump.

Joe Marszalkowski, of West Addison, Vermont, found the prosthetic leg in his soybean field on Sunday after Chris Marckres posted on Facebook asking if anyone had seen it.

Marckres, a double amputee, went skydiving with the nearby Vermont Skydiving Adventures on Saturday.

“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realise I had lost it,” Marckres told NECN/WYCN on Monday.

He was attached to an experienced instructor when his leg fell off, and was still able to land safely.

But replacing the leg would cost thousands of dollars, so he asked the public for help finding it.

Marszalkowski found the leg the next day – it had a few scratches, but was mostly undamaged by the fall.

“I was very grateful to have found it without running it over with a machine this fall during harvest,” Marszalkowski told NECN. “Or, God forbid, the combine sucked it up – it would have destroyed it.

In a Facebook post about Marszalkowski finding his leg,Marckres said the leg fell 9,500 feet and was still “100% intact.”

“I can not even begin thank everyone enough that has been involved with the search,” he said. “You all have shown me there are still so many good people. Thank you all again, especially Joe.”

