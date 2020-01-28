Vermont could be the first state with emoji licence plates

Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images

A bill introduced in Vermont would allow emoji to be included in vanity licence plates.

The bill proposes adding six emoji to the list of approved characters, although it doesn’t specify which.

If it passes, Vermont would become the first US state to allow the images.

Vermont is one of the smallest US states, but it could have the honour of being the first to allow emoji on licence plates.

A bill introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives would allow drivers to add their choice of six emoji to their licence plates. Democrat Rebecca White introduced the bill, which doesn’t specify which six emoji will be allowed. Legislators will have plenty of options, though. According to Emojipedia, there are currently over 3,000 emoji. Among the most popular are the crying-laughing emoji (????) and the red heart (❤️), followed closely by the heart-eyes emoji (????).

Unfortunately, Vermont isn’t about to allow all-emoji licence plates any time soon. The bill specifies that any emoji would be “in addition to the 10 distinctive number assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles or the numerals and letters selected by the registered owner of a vehicle as a vanity plate.” Right now, Vermont has a few rules for vanity plates. According to the DMV, the plate cannot begin with “Z,” and no more than two numbers are allowed. “Dots, dashes or other special characters or symbols cannot be used,” but if the bill passes, that could change soon.

Vermont won’t be the first place in the world to allow the upgraded licence plates. Drivers in Queensland, Australia, can add any of five different emoji to their plates, NBC5 reported. Personalised Plates Queensland’s websites says “With five different emoji characters available, emoji plates allow you to add a little bit more of your personality with a mix of three letters and two numbers.” Those options are the laugh out loud, wink, sunglasses, heart eyes, and smile emoji.

