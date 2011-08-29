Vermont And Upstate New York Are Getting Absolutely Hammered By Irene Floods...

While the media tut-tuts itself for “overhyping” the hurricane, Vermont and upstate New York are getting hammered by massive floods.



It turns out the Irene story wasn’t at the beach. It was in the mountains. And it’s not over.

A few photos below. Click through for full galleries.

BRATTLEBORO, VERMONT

Photo: Burlington Free Press

WAITSFIELD, VERMONT

Photo: Burlington Free Press

CASTLETON STATE COLLEGE, near RUTLAND, VERMONT

Photo: Burlington Free Press

Meanwhile, some towns in the Catskills in upstate New York are getting destroyed. Check the Watershed Post for details.

