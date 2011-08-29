Vermont And Upstate New York Are Getting Absolutely Hammered By Irene Floods...

While the media tut-tuts itself for “overhyping” the hurricane, Vermont and upstate New York are getting hammered by massive floods.
It turns out the Irene story wasn’t at the beach. It was in the mountains. And it’s not over.
A few photos below. Click through for full galleries.
Photo: Burlington Free Press
Photo: Burlington Free Press
CASTLETON STATE COLLEGE, near RUTLAND, VERMONT
Photo: Burlington Free Press
Meanwhile, some towns in the Catskills in upstate New York are getting destroyed. Check the Watershed Post for details.
