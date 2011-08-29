Vermont And Upstate New York Are Getting Absolutely Hammered By Irene Floods...

Henry Blodget

While the media tut-tuts itself for “overhyping” the hurricane, Vermont and upstate New York are getting hammered by massive floods.

It turns out the Irene story wasn’t at the beach. It was in the mountains. And it’s not over.

A few photos below. Click through for full galleries.

BRATTLEBORO, VERMONT

Brattleboro, Vermont floods

Photo: Burlington Free Press

WAITSFIELD, VERMONT

Waitsfield Vermont Flood

Photo: Burlington Free Press

CASTLETON STATE COLLEGE, near RUTLAND, VERMONT

Castleton State Flood

Photo: Burlington Free Press

 Meanwhile, some towns in the Catskills in upstate New York are getting destroyed. Check the Watershed Post for details.

Catskills Flood
Catskills Flood

