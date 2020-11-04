Joe Biden is projected to win Vermont, per Decision Desk HQ.

Vermont has voted for a Democrat in each of the seven most recent presidential elections.

The state holds three electoral votes.

Two of Vermont’s three congressional seats are held by Democrats.

Polls in Vermont closed at 7 p.m.

Vermont has voted Democratic in each of the last seven presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Democratic candidate’s electoral vote count. The only major down-ballot race in the state is at the gubernatorial level between Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger David Zuckerman.

Control over Vermont’s state government is split: the governorship is held by a Republican while the Democrats hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, Vermont’s delegation is majority Democratic, with Democrats holding two of three congressional seats. The state has three electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

