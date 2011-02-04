Verizon's Website Is Slammed As Pre-orders For The iPhone Start

Today is the first day you can pre-order an iPhone on Verizon.Since I need a new phone, I logged on at 5 A.M. to put in my order. For the last three hours I’ve been greeted with this screen that reads, “Sorry, an error has occured.”



I’m not alone, either. A look at Twitter reveals others are having the same problem.

Verizon said it was ready for the crush of users that would come with the iPhone.

I guess they were talking about their network, and not their website.

