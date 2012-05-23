Verizon Unveiled An App That Will Let You Watch Netflix, Comcast and Hulu Videos

Viewing online video is about to get a lot easier for Verizon’s 4G Lte users.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

If you get frustrated trying to navigate between Netflix and Hulu for one video on your smartphone, there’s an app for that.Enter Viewdini.



Verizon partnered up with Comcast cable to launch Viewdini, a search platform app that will allow users to find and watch video from multiple outlets in one place on their phone.

Dan Mead, CEO of Verizon Wireless, unveiled the service Tuesday at the National Cable and Telecommunications Association’s Cable Show (NCTA).

Among the services mobile users will be able to pull from include Hulu Plus, Netflix, TV sites and cable and telecommunications TV operators.

In addition to the search platform, consumers will see whether the shows offered are free or at an additional charge.

Viewdini will be available on its 4G LTE Android devices later this month. Don’t have 4G? No problem. Verizon will roll out Viewdini to other devices soon.

Sorry Apple users, Google Play will distribute the free app.

