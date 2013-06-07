Verizon's Internal Memo To Workers Is A Triumph Of Not Confirming Or Denying Anything

Last night, the Guardian published a report based on leaked Top Secret information. The report detailed how the NSA teamed up with the courts to force Verizon to give up customer’s personal “metadata.”



The report is also the first major piece of hard evidence that the NSA is conducting a massive domestic spying program.

Of course, Verizon, being named several times in the Guardian’s report, had to tell their employees something. So they shot out an internal memo addressing the allegations.

Not only does the memo refer to a “top secret order Verizon allegedly” received, but it talks about receiving the order in hypothetical terms.

Consequently, Glenn Greenwald’s report on NSA domestic spying seemed anything but “hypothetical.”

Via WSJ

Memo obtained by WSJ.

