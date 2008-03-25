Verizon's FiOS Heads To Stuy-Town (VZ)

Next stop for Verizon’s (VZ) ‘FiOS’ trucks: The East Side between 14th and 23rd Streets. The telco said today it will offer its new, super-fast fibre optic network in Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, the massive housing complexes that Tishman-Speyer bought from MetLife for $5.4 billion in 2006.



What does this mean for residents? They’ll be able to sign up for Verizon’s FiOS Internet service, offering downstream speeds up to 50 megabits per second — about five times faster than the standard package offered by cable companies Time Warner Cable (TWC) and RCN (RCNI).

What they can’t get: Verizon’s digital TV service. Verizon is still negotiating its cable franchise licence with the city, and can’t sell TV service until it’s approved. Release.

