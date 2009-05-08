Verizon's Cool (But Pricey) Personal Wi-Fi Hotspot

Need wi-fi access on the go? Verizon Wireless’s new MiFi portable hotspot is one option. It acts as a bridge between Verizon’s 3G network and up to five wi-fi devices, like laptops or smartphones.

The trouble: While it works anywhere in Verizon’s range, it’s not cheap. (The same price as its other 3G service.)

For $40 a month, you can get 250 MB of Internet access (basically nothing) with 10 cents/MB for overage charges. Or for $60 a month, you can get 5 GB. Or you can buy a “day pass” for $15.

The MiFi will go on sale later this month for $150; a $50 rebate will cut it to $100. (We’re not sure if you need to sign a long-term contract to get that price.)

