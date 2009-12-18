Verizon's Big Ad Campaign For The Droid Is Working -- For Google

Google’s Android operating system still has a tiny share of the smartphone market, but it’s more popular that ever, according to new data from comScore.



Of people in the market for a smartphone, 17% are considering buying an Android based phone. In August, just 22% of the population had even heard of Android.

Thanks to Verizon’s estimated $85 million ad campaign to hype the Droid phones, now 37% of the population knows about Android.

That’s got to make Google’s decision to sell its own phone sting even more. Verizon hypes the phone, and Google gets to tag in two months later to sell its own device.

The iPhone is still the most popular phone, with 20% of respondents saying they’ll buy either a 3G or a 3GS.

Android has doubled its U.S. smartphone marketshare in the last year, but it remains tiny at just 3.5%, according to comScore.

