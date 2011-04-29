Verizon's 4G Network Is Working Again!

Verizon just confirmed on its Twitter account that its 4G network is up and running again.



The network was down for almost two days, causing phones and other devices that rely on the network to revert to a 1x connection. (Which is slower than 3G).

No word on how this will affect the launch of Samsung’s DROID Charge 4G phone today, or if current 4G customers will get a refund for the downtime.

Don’t Miss: Our Always Up-To-Date Gadget Release Guide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.