Verizon's 4G Network Is Working Again After A Huge Outage This Morning

Verizon’s 4G LTE network is experiencing outages across the U.S.



A Verizon rep tells us the outages began around 6:30 a.m. Eastern today. The rep says the outage does not affect 3G voice or data.

Verizon’s official account just tweeted that it’s looking into the issue.

We don’t have any Verizon 4G LTE devices on hand now to verify the reports, but 3G does appear to be working in New York City.

This isn’t the first time Verizon’s 4G network has failed. In December, it went down three times.

If you’re having problems connecting, please let us know in the comments.

UPDATE: Verizon tells us 4G LTE service has been restored.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.