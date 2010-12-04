Verizon's 4G Data Plans Aren't Friendly To Data Hogs

Verizon‘s LTE network is blazing fast, but taking advantage of that speed could cost you: downloading data at top speed could theoretically blow through your monthly data cap in just 32 minutes, PC Magazine reports.



PC Magazine’s tests found LTE download speeds topping out at 21Mbps. That’s a huge improvement over 3G networks, but Verizon’s LTE data plans are unfortunately structured and priced like 3G plans, with 5GB going for $50 per month.

That means that data hogs won’t be able to get much use out of LTE devices without incurring huge overage charges. Under most circumstances, download speeds won’t approach that 21Mbps maximum, but bittorrent users could easily blow through their 5GB in just a few hours.

Presumably, Verizon will eventually offer pricier plans for heavy users. But for now, Verizon’s LTE network is for casual use only.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.