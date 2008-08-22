Verizon Zapped: Must Inspect Every N.Y. FiOS Installation For Unsafe Wiring

Karma stinks. While Verizon’s been tooting its horn all week because Apple iPhone owners have had major problems using rival AT&T’s wireless network, the Albany Times Union reminds us that no telco’s perfect:



Verizon Communications Inc. will go back and inspect every one of its FiOS installations in New York after regulators discovered that some of the fibre-optic systems could pose potential safety hazards.

Routine inspections by the state Public Service Commission found that “a high proportion” of the systems failed to adhere to the National Electrical Code and were not properly grounded or bonded, according to the agency…

Verizon spokesman John Bonomo said the FiOS systems are safe and there are no known instances of fire or other safety hazards.

To be fair, Verizon Wireless — whose public relations team has been poking fun at AT&T all week — is a different company than Verizon Communications (VZ), the phone company that owns FiOS. Specifically, Verizon Wireless is a majority-owned subsidiary; a joint venture with Vodafone (VOD) — with a different PR team that calls their own shots.

But it’s just one more reminder to the communications industry that it’s hard to always get away with turning your nose at rivals’ networks — they all suck sometimes.

