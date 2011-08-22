Verizon Workers Agree To End Strike On Monday

Verizon workers have agreed to end their strike, The New York Times reports.



The 45,000 workers from the unions Communications Workers of America and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will go back to the job Monday evening.

The two-week strike only affected Verizon’s land line and Internet business. Verizon Wireless is non-union.

Verizon workers went on strike due to concerns over health benefits, job security requirements, and a pension freeze. No deal has been made, but Verizon has agreed to talks with workers if they end the strike. It will honour the expired contract in the meantime.

