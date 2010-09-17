Verizon Won't Carry Windows 7 Phones At Launch: Snub For Kin Flop?

Photo: Reuters

Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. wireless carrier, won’t carry Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 devices at launch, the carrier tells Bloomberg.”Verizon Wireless won’t offer a device at the planned fall introduction or at any point this year, Brenda Raney, a Verizon spokeswoman, said today in an interview,” Bloomberg’s Dina Bass and Amy Thomson write. “The carrier plans to support the new operating system and will probably release a phone in 2011, she said.”



It’s not entirely clear what’s going on here — if Microsoft is dissing Verizon, or if Verizon is dissing Microsoft.

We assume Microsoft wanted as much launch support as possible, which, we assume, would include the no. 1 U.S. carrier. So this seems like a big diss to Microsoft, which is Verizon’s search partner.

Perhaps Verizon had enough of Microsoft after getting burned with the terrible-selling Kin phones earlier this year? Or maybe part of its new cozy relationship with Google was to snub Microsoft?

But Microsoft could have also decided itself to skip Verizon for its launch. Maybe Microsoft just wanted to launch with major support from AT&T and other GSM-based carriers around the world? Or it blamed Verizon for the Kin disaster?

And it’s not like a platform needs to launch on Verizon to be a hit. As analyst Michael Gartenberg points out on Twitter, neither Apple’s iPhone nor Google’s Android launched on Verizon.

Either way, it’s good news for Google, whose Android phones are top sellers at Verizon, and will continue to fly off the shelves this holiday season.

