Verizon says it won't cancel people's plans or charge late fees through June 30

Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Verizon A Verizon technician working in Manhattan, New York.

Verizon will not charge late fees or shut off people’s service through June 30, the company announced Monday.

The offer extends to people with wireless plans, residential customers, and small businesses with fewer than 50 phone lines.

It’s meant to help people facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 outbreak. Customers have to notify Verizon ahead of time if they aren’t able to pay bills.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Verizon won’t shut off internet or phone service for customers unable to pay bills between now and June 30, nor will it charge late fees, the company announced Monday.

The measure is intended to help people keep their internet and phone connections while facing the financial crunch brought about by COVID-19, which has caused more than 20 million Americans to lose their job in the past month.

Individuals and small businesses with fewer than 50 phone lines are eligible. Verizon first announced the offer in mid-March and said it would span 60 days, but has since extended it through the end of June.

To take advantage of the offer, customers will have to notify Verizon ahead of time if they’re unable to pay bills. They can do so on Verizon’s site.

Verizon customers are currently unable to get internet repairs or installations, however – the company has suspended in-person service amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.