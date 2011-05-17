Verizon's 4G Network Is Spreading To A Bunch Of Cities This Week -- Here's The List

Photo: Verizon

Verizon is launching it’s zippy 4G network to several more cities this week.Today, it’s Twitter account started listing all the new areas that will have access to the 4G starting this Thursday.



The new cities include: Pensacola, Mobile, Denver, Montgomery, Gainesville, Tallahassee, Philadelphia, and Fayetteville-Lumberton, NC.

Verizon’s 4G network only launched in about 30 major cities late last year. Despite the relatively small footprint, it’s still the fastest 4G network we’ve tested so far. (By a longshot.)

To find out if you’re currently covered, click here for Verizon’s map.

