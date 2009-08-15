Verizon Wireless Testing 4G 'LTE' Network Today

Verizon Wireless is testing its forthcoming 4G network today, Verizon PR guy Jeffrey Nelson hints on Twitter.

Verizon has vowed to start testing the 4G network, based on “LTE” technology, some time this year, with rollout scheduled for next year.

“Hmm. When will Verizon Wireless and our valued partners conduct the first LTE data calls? Not a slow summer Friday I hope,” he said. And, “I’m feeling a little LTE today…”

Why does this matter? Verizon has several reasons to get its 4G network out the door as quickly as possible:

It means that Sprint Nextel’s/Clearwire’s WiMax-based 4G network has as little first-mover advantage as possible.

It means that Verizon will beat arch rival AT&T to rolling out 4G.

It means that Verizon could get closer to someday carrying Apple’s iPhone, which Apple has not yet made for Verizon’s CDMA-based 3G network.

Verizon’s 4G network will be using the spectrum it bought in the most recent FCC auction, which means it’s required to be “open” to any compatible device and application.

We asked Nelson for more information, and he said to stay tuned. We’ll update if the company announces anything.

Update: Verizon Wireless has issued a press release about the tests:

VERIZON WIRELESS COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL LTE 4G DATA CALLS IN BOSTON AND SEATTLE



Trials Include First Field-Level Tests Integrating Network Vendors’ 4G Technology Over 700 MHz Spectrum



BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Wireless today completed its first successful Long Term Evolution (LTE) fourth generation (4G) data call in Boston based on the 3GPP Release 8 standard; the company also announced today that it had earlier completed the first LTE 4G data call based on the 3GPP Release 8 standard in Seattle. The successful data calls involved streaming video, file uploads and downloads, and Web browsing. Significantly, Verizon Wireless has successfully made data calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to enable voice transmissions over the LTE 4G network.



In collaboration with its network infrastructure providers, the wireless leader’s successful completion of the data calls over its 700 MHz spectrum in Boston and Seattle marks the next step in its deployment for building its LTE 4G wireless network, which is being built on the 3GPP Release 8 standard. In both locations, the data calls were executed on commercial infrastructure platforms.

