Verizon Wireless Is Q4's Big Winner, Sprint The Big Loser (VZ, S)

Wireless companies will begin posting Q4 results next week when Verizon (VZ) reports Tuesday and AT&T (T) reports Wednesday. How’d they do?



Based on a survey, Morgan Stanley says Verizon Wireless did best: The carrier’s 5.5% quarter-over-quarter growth rate was the best of the four biggest carriers. Verizon was successful at both signing up new customers and keeping its existing customers, analysts Simon Flannery and Scott Coleman say in a report.

Helping out: The new BlackBerry Storm from RIM (RIMM), a Verizon exclusive, which could have kept some customers from bolting to AT&T (T) and Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone.

Meanwhile, it looks like Sprint Nextel (S) had another lousy quarter. Survey results suggest 0.2% quarter-over-quarter subscriber base shrinkage. For every customer Sprint attracted away from Verizon, Verizon attracted 10 customers away from Sprint, according to the survey.

What could help Sprint? An exclusive deal to sell Palm’s (PALM) sexy new Pre smartphone, due before the end of June.

