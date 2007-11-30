Verizon Wireless 'Opens', We Yawn On TV

Verizon Wireless got a lot of folks excited this week when it said it would “open” its network next year. We were a little less impressed. Don’t like reading? Click past the jump, turn up your speakers and check out this clip from last night’s Attack Of The Show! on G4TV, where former Forbes colleague David Ewalt and I discussed Verizon’s non-revolution.

