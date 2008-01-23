Verizon Wireless Bringing 'Open' Mind To New York

Want to sell a mobile phone or gadget that works on Verizon’s newly “open” mobile phone network? Then you’d best book a flight to New York.

On March 19 and 20, the No. 2 carrier will host its “Open Development Conference” here, where developers can “learn about the technical standards needed for devices to run” on Verizon”s (VZ) airwaves. Still no word yet on how much the company plans to charge subscribers who want to access their network using non-Verizon devices.



