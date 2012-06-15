Verizon Wireless: iPhone Exodus Over

In Q2 earnings call, Verizon Wireless acknowledges iPhone impact in the form of subscriber losses: VZW number-porting rates in early July showed more people were switching to exclusive iPhone carrier AT&T than the other way around. But COO Denny Strigl says the trend has reversed: “We are now seeing two Verizon Wireless customers in for every one we lose.” Scott Moritz, TheStreet.com



