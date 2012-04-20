Verizon Says It's Going To Do Everything It Can To Make Windows Phone A Success

During Verizon’s earnings call this morning, CFO Fran Shammo spoke about the carrier’s future commitment to the Windows Phone platform.



Shammo said that Verizon can help Windows Phone grow as a platform, just like it did with Android.

Verizon only offers one Windows Phone model right now, but it seems like more devices are in the pipeline for later this year.

However, the most telling quote from Shammo’s comments, as recorded by All Things D, was this:

We helped create the Android platform from the beginning and it is an incredible platform today, and we are looking to do the same thing with a third ecosystem.

Since Verizon didn’t get the iPhone until last year, the carrier pushed Android hard, helping it become the most-used smartphone OS. It sounds like it’s willing to do that again for Windows Phone.

The difference this time is that Verizon has the iPhone and Android. Consumers know, and like those platforms. They don’t know Windows Phone.

We’re sceptical that a carrier can have that big of an impact. Remember when AT&T said it was going to emphasise Android so it wasn’t so reliant on the iPhone? That hasn’t happened.

One other thing to note: Missing from Shammo’s comments was a mention of BlackBerry. He only spoke of three platforms: iOS, Android, and Windows Phone.

