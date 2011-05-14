Two Weeks After Its Big 4G Failure, Verizon Will Sell The Next DROID Tomorrow

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

More than two weeks after Verizon’s big 4G network outage delayed the launch of the DROID Charge, the phone will finally go on sale tomorrow, May 14.The phone was originally supposed to launch on April 28, but that date fell right in the middle of Verizon’s 4G failure, meaning there was no way to activate the DROID Charge for new customers.



The outage was fixed later that day, but it took until now for Verizon and Samsung to coordinate a release.

