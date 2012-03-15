A Major Hint That The iPhone 5 Will Be A 4G Phone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

From now on, all of Verizon’s new smartphones will be able to connect to the carrier’s 4G LTE network, the company’s chief technical officer said in an interview with Dow Jones Newswires.Assuming Apple plays along with Verizon’s plan, that means the next iPhone will likely have 4G LTE, just like the new iPad.



LTE is a wireless technology that provides data speeds about 10 times faster than 3G connections. Many Android phones and tablets already have LTE, but Apple has held off until this year.

