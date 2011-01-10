Verizon Will Give iPhone Users Unlimited Data Plans

Photo: AP, Photoshop by Business Insider

Verizon plans on offering iPhone users unlimited data plans when it starts selling the phone in a few weeks, the Wall Street Journal reports.AT&T only offers capped data plans for its users, though its monthly prices are lower than Verizon.



At Verizon, iPhone owners will be able to pay $30 per month for unlimited data. AT&T’s most generous plan is $25 per month for 2 gig of data.

While 2 gigs is plenty, Verizon could use the “unlimited” data as a marketing pitch to steal customers.

Though, obviously, the number one selling point will be that iPhone owners can finally make phones calls without worrying about dropped calls.

(Assuming it’s been AT&T’s fault all along, and not something wrong with the iPhone.)

