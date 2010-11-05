Verizon Will Force Its Android App Store On HTC Incredible Owners Next Week

Verizon is pushing its Android app store, V CAST, on to HTC’s flagship phone the Incredible next week, whether users want it or not.



A mandatory over-the-air software update will put V CAST on every Incredible, though this won’t block access to Google’s own Android Market.

This move highlights two things that even Android’s biggest fans hate about the mobile OS:

App store fragmentation

Interference from mobile carriers, who force bloatware and other irritations on their customers.

This isn’t a huge deal — Incredible owners can simply ignore the new store. But both of these problems are things Google badly needs to fix.

(via Engadget)

